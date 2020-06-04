InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
Game Day
Features
News

Report: NBA Draft Set for October 15, Lottery to be Held on August 25

Michael Shapiro

The NBA's return-to-play proposal was approved by the Board of Governors on Thursday, and the league appears to have a timeline in place for both the 2019-20 season and the subsequent offseason. 

The 2019-20 season will resume on July 31, with 22 teams heading to Orlando for eight regular-season games before the playoffs. October 12 is the last possible date for Game 7 of the Finals, and a truncated offseason is expected before the 2020-21 season, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. 

The first offseason event will occur before the 2019-20 season is over, with the NBA Draft Lottery set for Aug. 25, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 2020 NBA Draft will be held on Oct. 15.

There could be less than two months between the conclusion of the 2019-20 season and the start of 2020-21. The NBA is reportedly targeting Oct. 18 for the first date of free agency, with training camps slated to open on Nov. 10. Dec. 1 is the NBA's preferred opening night for 2020-21, though that date "can remain fluid," per Charania. 

The Rockets could have a relatively quiet offseason compared to their Western Conference counterparts. Houston does not have a first-round pick after sending it to Denver in the Robert Covington trade, and many of their top players are under contract through at least the 2020-21 season. Austin Rivers and Jeff Green are the only members of Houston's regular rotation who are eligible for free agency in November. 

Houston currently sits No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24. James Harden and Co. have clinched a playoff spot for the eighth straight season, though the Rockets have not reached the Finals since 1995.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

D'Antoni Calls for Empathy, Action After George Floyd's Death

D'Antoni: "We just have to do a better job in society of listening and enacting policies that help everybody, not just the privileged.”

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Schedule Finalized for Conclusion of 2019-20 Season

The Rockets will be among the 22 teams invited to Orlando to complete the 2019-20 season beginning on July 31.

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA Proposes Play-in Tournament for No. 8 Seeds

The NBA is expected to invite 22 teams to Orlando when the 2019-20 season resumes on July 31.

Michael Shapiro

Report: Top Seeds Eye Playoff Advantages Without Home Court

The league's top playoff seeds are reportedly discussing a slate of alternative advantages, included extra fouls and coach challenges.

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA Eyes July 31 Return, End of Finals by Oct. 12

The NBA Board of Governors will reportedly vote on a finalized plan to resume the season on Thursday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Michael Shapiro

James Harden Projected to Finish Third in MVP Voting

Harden is slated to finish in the top-three of the MVP vote for the fourth consecutive season.

Michael Shapiro

Eric Gordon Drops 12 Pounds During Coronavirus Suspension

Gordon reportedly dropped the weight in an attempt to prevent further knee injuries, per The Athletic's Kelly Iko.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Mourn 'Senseless Death' of George Floyd

Floyd, a former Houston resident, died in Minneapolis on May 25 after a police officer kept a knee on his neck for over eight minutes.

Michael Shapiro

Daryl Morey: COVID-19 Hiatus Increases Rockets' Finals Odds

Morey: "We do feel like our odds have gone up with the restart."

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA GMs Want at Least 20 Teams in Playoffs

83% of NBA general managers reportedly support the 'playoffs plus' plan, which would ensure at least 20 teams reach the 2020 playoffs.

Michael Shapiro