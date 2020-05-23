InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

Report: NBA in 'Exploratory Conversations' for Late-July Restart in Orlando

Michael Shapiro

The NBA has entered "exploratory conversations," to resume the 2019-20 season at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

The league is reportedly eyeing a return to play in late July, per Shelburne. 

"The NBA, in conjunction with the National Basketball Players Association, is engaged in exploratory conversations with The Walt Disney Company about restarting the 2019-20 NBA season in late July at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida as a single site for an NBA campus for games, practices and housing," NBA spokesperson Mike Bass told Shelburne. "Our priority continues to be the health and safety of all involved, and we are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections are in place."

ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex contains three arenas and "ample hotel accommodations," per Shelburne. The complex sits on 220 acres. 

The NBA is reportedly exploring a slate of contingencies for how to resume play once it is deemed safe to return. There may be regular-season games held after the COVID-19 suspension, though the league could dive right into the 2020 playoffs upon the season's return. 

The NBA's 30 general managers were sent a survey on Friday night, asking for their vote on the potential postseason format. There could be a traditional set of four, seven-game series, or the league could use a "playoffs-plus," format, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. The expanded playoffs could feature either a play-in tournament, or a group stage for the opening round of the playoffs.

The 2019-20 season was officially suspended on March 11 after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. No official return date has been set for the season to resume, though a slate of teams have returned to their respective practice facilities in recent weeks. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA Considering 'Playoffs-Plus' Format After COVID-19 Hiatus

NBA general managers reportedly received a survey on Friday detailing a slate of potential playoff formats to complete the 2019-20 season.

Michael Shapiro

Is Eric Gordon Part of the Rockets' Long-Term Plans?

Houston's sixth man signed a four-year, $76 million extension before 2019-20.

Michael Shapiro

Harden Studying 'The Last Dance' During COVID-19 Hiatus

Harden: “I just can’t watch it to watch it. ...I am a competitor and I want to see what those dudes were going through.”

Michael Shapiro

Report: Houston 'Under Consideration' to Host NBA Playoffs

Houston could reportedly host games at both the Toyota Center and the George R. Brown Convention Center, per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.

Michael Shapiro

Texas Gov. Announces Pro Sports Can Resume on May 31

Professional basketball, baseball and football can resume in Texas on May 31 following approval from the Department of State Health Services.

Michael Shapiro

Can Hartenstein Find a Role in Houston's Playoff Rotation?

Isaiah Hartenstein averaged 18.6 minutes per game in early January, but he was inactive for the Rockets' last 10 games before the COVID-19 suspension.

Michael Shapiro

Krause: Pippen Trade to Rockets Was a 'Going-Away Present'

Krause: "By doing a sign-and-trade with Houston, Scottie could get more than $20 million more than he could by just signing a straight-out contract."

Michael Shapiro

Shaq Recounts 1995 Finals vs. Hakeem Olajuwon, Rockets

O'Neal and the Magic were swept in the 1995 Finals as Olajuwon and the Rockets won their second straight championship.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets to Open Practice Facility on Monday

The Rockets will be the 12th team to open their facility as the NBA rolls through its third month of the coronavirus suspension.

Michael Shapiro

How Donald Trump Nearly Organized Olajuwon vs. Shaq 1-on-1 Battle

Hakeem Olajuwon and Shaquille O'Neal were slated to face off at Trump's Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, NJ. in September 1995.

Michael Shapiro

by

DreamShake94