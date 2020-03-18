The NBA hopes for a return to play in June after a conference call with the league's Board of Governors on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The league's Board of Governors spoke with former United States surgeon general Vivek Murthy, who delivered, "a message consistent with other credible health organizations on grim potential impact of coronavirus pandemic," per Wojnarowski. But the conversation didn't cause the NBA to assume a canceled season. Instead, the league hopes to restart the season before July, with the playoffs potentially lasting through August.

The NBA's current suspension of play is indefinite, and a slate of players have tested positive for COVID-19. Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell were the first players to test positive, and four Nets–including Kevin Durant–tested positive on Tuesday.

The league could still take measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus even if game action returns in June. Games are likely to be held without fans in the stands if the 2019-20 season resumes, and games could be held at alternative locations. Rather than play in large, empty arenas, the NBA could reportedly host games at practice facilities, smaller colleges and potentially high schools, per Wojnarowski.

The NBA has not dictated its plan for finishing the season if play resumes in the summer. The regular season could be eliminated altogether, or there could be an abbreviated slate of regular season games before the playoffs.

Houston currently sits No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24, slated to face the Lakers in Los Angeles whenever play resumes.