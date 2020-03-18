InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

NBA Owners Hope For June Return After Ex-Surgeon General Call

Michael Shapiro

The NBA hopes for a return to play in June after a conference call with the league's Board of Governors on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The league's Board of Governors spoke with former United States surgeon general Vivek Murthy, who delivered, "a message consistent with other credible health organizations on grim potential impact of coronavirus pandemic," per Wojnarowski. But the conversation didn't cause the NBA to assume a canceled season. Instead, the league hopes to restart the season before July, with the playoffs potentially lasting through August. 

The NBA's current suspension of play is indefinite, and a slate of players have tested positive for COVID-19. Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell were the first players to test positive, and four Nets–including Kevin Durant–tested positive on Tuesday.

The league could still take measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus even if game action returns in June. Games are likely to be held without fans in the stands if the 2019-20 season resumes, and games could be held at alternative locations. Rather than play in large, empty arenas, the NBA could reportedly host games at practice facilities, smaller colleges and potentially high schools, per Wojnarowski. 

The NBA has not dictated its plan for finishing the season if play resumes in the summer. The regular season could be eliminated altogether, or there could be an abbreviated slate of regular season games before the playoffs. 

Houston currently sits No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24, slated to face the Lakers in Los Angeles whenever play resumes.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Harden, Westbrook Provide Coronavirus Safety Tips

James Harden tweeted a PSA urging people to "wash your hands frequently regularly and thoroughly," during the coronavirus outbreak.

Michael Shapiro

Austin Rivers: Westbrook is 'Best Teammate' I've Had

Rivers answered a slate of questions via Instagram Live on Monday as the NBA is suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Michael Shapiro

Can the Pick-And-Roll Return James Harden to MVP Form?

Harden's scoring average dropped under 30 points per game from Jan. 1 to March 10 as the 2017-18 MVP shot just 40% from the field.

Michael Shapiro

NBA Coronavirus Suspension Could Last Until Late June

The NBA is "scouting potential arena dates," through August, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Michael Shapiro

D'Antoni Details Rockets Plans For Coronavirus Suspension

Mike D'Antoni: "Individuals will have to take care of their own bodies."

Michael Shapiro

Rockets to 'Take Care' of Employees During Suspension

Rockets president Tad Brown: "We’re putting together a plan to take care of our part-time employees during their time of need."

Michael Shapiro

NBPA Details 'Doomsday Provision' Due to Coronavirus

The NBPA noted a clause that could "free owners from paying players a percentage of their salaries should the rest of the season be lost."

Michael Shapiro

NBA Bans Team Practices During Coronavirus Suspension

The NBA also mandated that players will have to remain in their home market during the coronavirus suspension.

Michael Shapiro

NBA Sets 30-Day Minimum for Coronavirus Suspension

The NBA set its 30-day suspension as an "aspirational goal," in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Michael Shapiro

Report: Rockets Wanted Fans at Games Despite Coronavirus

The Rockets reportedly joined the Pacers and Knicks with "reservations on eliminating fans from games."

Michael Shapiro