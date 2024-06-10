NBA Finals: Boston Celtics Take 2-0 Series Lead Over Mavericks
The Boston Celtics are two wins away from winning their 18th title in franchise history. Sunday night inside TD Garden, the Celtics took a 2-0 lead in the 2024 NBA Finals following a 105-98 win over the Dallas Mavericks.
Five players scored in double figures for the Celtics, who were led by Jrue Holiday, who had a team-high 26 points in the win. He shot 11-of-14 from the field and had nine rebounds, a block, and a steal.
Jayson Tatum recorded a near triple-double with 18 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds. Jaylen Brown added 21 points and seven assists. Teams who have taken a 2-0 series lead in the NBA Finals are 31-5 all-time.
Despite being questionable due to several injuries, Luka Doncic notched his first career triple-double in the Finals with 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. He became the first player in franchise history to achieve the accomplishment.
All five of the Mavericks starters scored in double figures. Kyrie Irving added 16 points, while P.J. Washington added 17 points in the loss.
The series will now shift to Dallas for Games 3 and 4 of the Finals. Game 3 of the Finals will take place on Wednesday inside the American Airlines Center. Game 4 will take place on Friday night.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.