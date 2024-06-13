NBA Finals: Celtics Avoid Massive Collapse To Take 3-0 Lead vs. Dallas Mavericks
The Boston Celtics took a commanding 3-0 series lead in the 2024 NBA Finals amid a 106-99 victory over the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night. The win came as a result of the Celtics avoiding a massive collapse in the fourth quarter.
Derrick White connected on a 3-point field goal attempt at the 10:41 mark of the fourth quarter. White's basket put the Celtics up 21 points (91-70).
However, the Mavericks battled back to cut Boston's lead within a point (93-92) with 3:20 left in the period. Jaylen Brown scored on a putback shot attempt to destroy Dallas' momentum. They closed the game on a 13-7 run.
Jayson Tatum led the way with 31 points, six rebounds and five assists. Brown finished with 30 points, 24 came in the second half. White added 16 points, five rebounds, four assists and two blocks in the win.
Kyrie Irving had his best performance of the series, finishing with 35 points on 13-of-28 shooting, 4-of-6 from behind the arc. Luka Doncic followed up his Game 2 triple-double play with 26 points, six rebounds and six assists. He fouled out late in the fourth quarter.
The Celtics will try to close the series on Friday amid a Game 4 match. A victory inside American Airlines Center will result in Boston's 18th title in franchise history.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.