NBA Finals: Houston Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson To Work As Correspondents
The Houston Rockets will be represented during the 2024 NBA Finals. The NBA announced that Jabari Smith Jr. and Amen Thompson will serve as player correspondents during Games 1 and 2 of the Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks. Thompson will share the honor with his twin brother Ausar Thompson of the Detroit Pistons.
The purpose of the league having correspondents is to bring fans on-the-ground player coverage directly to all social media outlets. Keyonte George of the Utah Jazz and Brandin Podziemski of the Golden State Warriors will serve as the league's correspondent players for Games 3 and 4, respectively.
"The reality is that we want to work with our players in unique ways in which they can be perceived positively," VP of entertainment and player marketing Michael Levine said.
"We are giving them access to this type of platform, not only from a content standpoint but from being on the NBA’s biggest stage. This is where they aspire to be one day...This program really gives players an opportunity to do four things. One, is to build their social profile. We want to keep the momentum from their season going, and get them back in the spotlight."
Smith became a main attraction at the NBA Finals during its media availability Wednesday afternoon. The soon-to-be third-year forward asked Celtics' Jayson Tatum for advice for a player who has fallen short of his expectations.
"We come into the league at such a young age, and they want us to be perfect right away," Tatum said. "It’s just part of growing up. You’re still growing up. I’m still growing up. It’s a process, right? Nothing was accomplished overnight. I think you’ll find value in tough times, the ups and downs of just what life brings you."
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.