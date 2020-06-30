InsideTheRockets
ESPN Gives Rockets 15% Chance to Reach NBA Finals

Michael Shapiro

The Rockets enter the resumption of the 2019-20 season guaranteed a playoff spot for the eighth straight year, though they could face an uphill climb in their quest to reach the franchise's first NBA Finals since 1995.

ESPN's Kevin Pelton assessed each teams' Finals odds on Sunday, giving the Rockets a 15% chance of advancing out of the Western Conference. The 15% mark is the sixth-highest in the league, and the third-highest in the West. Only the Lakers and Clippers have better odds of reaching taking home the Larry O'Brien Trophy among Western Conference teams, per Pelton. 

Perhaps the Rockets are a relative long-shot to dethrone both Los Angeles teams en route to the Finals, but Houston should rise above its current seeding in the Western Conference before the postseason begins. James Harden and Co. currently sit No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24.

The Rockets sport a 25.8% chance of rising to the No. 4 seed in the final eight games of the regular season, per Pelton. They have a 23.4% chance of being the No. 5 seed. Houston is currently tied with Oklahoma City for the No. 5 spot, and one game back of Utah for No. 4 in the Western Conference. 

There remains a chance the Rockets drop to No. 7 in the Western Conference as they sit 1.5 games ahead of Dallas. And slipping below the No. 6 seed could prove to be disastrous. The No. 7 seed in the West is all-but-guaranteed to face the Clippers in round one, which could result in a speedy exit from Orlando. Despite already clinching a playoff spot, the final eight games of the regular season will be crucial for Mike D'Antoni's squad.

