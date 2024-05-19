NBA Future Power Rankings: Where Are Rockets?
The Houston Rockets are planning for the future, and this year, it looks brighter than it ever has since the beginning of the rebuild.
The Rockets improved by 19 games this past season, a sign that they are inching closer to the postseason. Bleacher Report ranked every NBA team and their likelihood of competing over the next three years. The publication placed the Rockets at No. 20.
"Houston is on the rise. And it's not hard to imagine this core doing something special (especially when you compare Şengün, Green and Smith stylistically to Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.)," Bleacher Report writes. "But this feels more like a "four or five years away" group than a "compete for titles right now" one."
The Rockets are promising, but they haven't proven anything yet, which is likely why they sit in the back half of the league with these rankings. Next year is an important one for Houston as the team finally looks to make a dent in the playoff picture. If they can finally break the seal and get back to playoff basketball, it will be the first step for the Rockets in truly establishing a contending team.
Another losing season will then lead to questions in whether the current group of players can get over the hump.
