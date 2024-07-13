NBA In-Season Tournament: Houston Rockets Group Stage and Opponents Revealed
LAS VEGAS — The NBA announced the seeding for its second annual In-Season Tournament. The Houston Rockets, who finished the 2023-24 season with a 41-41 record, will be part of West Group A. The Rockets will battle against the Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings, and Minnesota Timberwolves.
The NBA's In-Season Tournament will begin on Nov. 12. Each team will compete for the NBA Cup. Eight teams will advance to the knockout rounds, which will feature the semifinals and championship contests. Both matches will be held in Las Vegas on Dec. 14 and 17.
Last season, the Rockets played in West Group B and finished with a 2-2 record. The New Orleans Pelicans won Houston's group and advanced to the semifinals with a 3-1 record. The Pelicans' lone defeat before falling in the semifinals came against the Rockets on Nov. 10.
Jalen Green led the Rockets to a 104-101 victory against the Pelicans with 25 points on 7-of-18 shooting from the field. Alperen Sengun added 24 points, eight rebounds and two steals in the win. The Los Angeles Lakers won the inaugural NBA Cup by defeating the Indiana Pacers 123-109 on Dec. 9.
Group B includes the Lakers, Utah Jazz, San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder. Group C will feature the Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors.
