NBA Mock Draft: Rockets Land SEC Forward
The Houston Rockets now know that they hold the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
It's the lowest the Rockets have picked since the 2020 draft, but the team can still land a high-level prospect with the selection.
The Athletic insider Sam Vecenie released a mock draft shortly after the NBA Draft Lottery, and the Rockets selected South Carolina power forward Collin Murray-Boyles with the pick.
"The Rockets are loaded across each position. They have a veteran point guard in Fred VanVleet and drafted their point guard of the future in Reed Sheppard at No. 3 last year; the organization is still extremely high on Sheppard despite his lack of playing time this year," Vecenie wrote.
"They have their center of the future in Alperen Şengün. I think they will just take the best player available in the lottery, and at this spot, that’s Murray-Boyles for me. He’s a tremendous defender and would fit in perfectly with how Ime Udoka wants to play. He also passes well and has serious toughness to play with many of their players. He processes the game at an elite level and is the kind of prospect the Rockets have valued in the past."
The players chosen before Murray-Boyles were Duke forward Cooper Flagg, Rutgers guard Dylan Harper, Rutgers forward Ace Bailey, Baylor guard V.J. Edgecombe, Texas guard Tre Johnson, Maryland center Derik Queen, Duke forward Kon Kneuppel, Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears and Duke center Khaman Maluach.
The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25-26.