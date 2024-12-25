NBA Mock Draft: Rockets Take Big 12 Star
The Houston Rockets could be back in the lottery for the 2025 NBA Draft, but it may not be the way you think.
The Rockets have had real estate in every lottery since the 2021 NBA Draft and have picked in the top four in each of the past four years. However, there's a chance they could be back in the lottery again this year with the Phoenix Suns struggling.
The Rockets own the Suns' first-round pick this season after making a trade with the Brooklyn Nets in the offseason.
CBS Sports writer Kyle Boone conducted a mock draft recently where the Rockets selected Texas Tech forward JT Toppin.
"Coming off an All-MWC season as a true freshman at New Mexico, Toppin leveled up to Texas Tech and has leveled up his game in the process. He's averaging the third-most points per game among Big 12 players and leading the league in rebounds," Boone writes.
While the Rockets are flooded with prospects, Toppin fits the prototypical NBA wing with a 6-9 frame while averaging a double-double in the best conference in college basketball. Even if there isn't a direct path to him producing right away, it can't hurt the Rockets to take a player like this in the draft.
The Rockets are back in action tomorrow against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.