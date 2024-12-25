Inside The Rockets

NBA Mock Draft: Rockets Take Big 12 Star

The Houston Rockets could look nearby for their next draft pick.

Jeremy Brener

Texas Tech's JT Toppin handles the ball against Arkansas-Pine Bluff during a non-conference basketball game, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, at United Supermarkets Arena.
Texas Tech's JT Toppin handles the ball against Arkansas-Pine Bluff during a non-conference basketball game, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, at United Supermarkets Arena. / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets could be back in the lottery for the 2025 NBA Draft, but it may not be the way you think.

The Rockets have had real estate in every lottery since the 2021 NBA Draft and have picked in the top four in each of the past four years. However, there's a chance they could be back in the lottery again this year with the Phoenix Suns struggling.

The Rockets own the Suns' first-round pick this season after making a trade with the Brooklyn Nets in the offseason.

CBS Sports writer Kyle Boone conducted a mock draft recently where the Rockets selected Texas Tech forward JT Toppin.

"Coming off an All-MWC season as a true freshman at New Mexico, Toppin leveled up to Texas Tech and has leveled up his game in the process. He's averaging the third-most points per game among Big 12 players and leading the league in rebounds," Boone writes.

While the Rockets are flooded with prospects, Toppin fits the prototypical NBA wing with a 6-9 frame while averaging a double-double in the best conference in college basketball. Even if there isn't a direct path to him producing right away, it can't hurt the Rockets to take a player like this in the draft.

The Rockets are back in action tomorrow against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News