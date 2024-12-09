NBA Mock Trade: Rockets Swap Scorers, Wings with Brooklyn Nets
The Houston Rockets have been one of the league’s biggest surprises so far, being just on the precipice of contention with one of the younger teams in the league.
Defense has come easily to the Rockets so far, propelling them to No. 3 in the West with the second-ranked defensive rating in the entire league.
Offense, though, has been another story. Houston ranks No. 16 in offensive rating league-wide, and even worse, they rank bottom-five in 3-point shooting. Despite this, the team still has the No. 6 net rating in the entire league, meaning with upgrades, they could make a real run at the title this season.
In this mock trade, we’ll attempt to address their offensive woes while keeping their defensive identity:
Houston Rockets get: Cam Thomas, Cameron Johnson
Brooklyn Nets get: Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks
So far this season, Jalen Green still hasn’t seen the breakout season many have hoped for. Across 24 games, he’s scored 19.5 points on just under 40% shooting, including 33% shooting from beyond the arc.
While Houston recently extended him that doesn’t mean he’s necessarily off the leash without some improvement to his game. In the event the splits and defensive effort stay low this season, they flip him to the Nets along with Dillon Brooks in this deal.
In return for shipping off a starting guard and forward, Houston receives these back.
Cam Thomas is a fellow 2021 draftee, and averaging more points than anyone in the class, including Green and star Alperen Sengun, at 24.7 on 46%. Even more importantly to Houston’s case, he’s shooting 39% from three on 7-and-a-half attempts, close to Green’s volume with a 6% boost.
Thomas is likely smaller than Green and far less athletic, but could solve some of the team’s offensive efficiency concerns with a similar archetype. Brooklyn gets what is likely the higher ceiling player, who could be in need of a fresh start with new scenery.
On the forward front, Houston ends up with the better part of the deal. While Brooks is pivotal to the team’s defense, it could likely make do with Tari Eason, Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. continuing to lead the charge.
Johnson is having a career year so far, averaging 18.8 points on 49% shooting, with 43% shooting from beyond the arc. While those numbers might not necessarily hold in the Rocket’s system, he’s proven to be able to thrive as a role player, too.
Simply put, Johnson is a perfect offensive weapon on the wing to add to the likes of Fred VanVleet, Alperen Sengun and more.
Brooklyn is likely looking to add future selections to its team instead of physical talent, so not making out with picks here might not get the deal done. But in sending out Green, Houston likely wouldn’t want to add more, even with the addition of Thomas.
