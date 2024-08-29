NBA Mock Trade Proposal Sends Clippers Forward Back To Rockets
The bulk of the offseason is complete, and we are nearly two months removed from free agency. Teams are mostly set for training camp as -- roughly a month from now -- teams will be hosting media days.
While it isn't likely any crazy moves will be made ahead of the season for the Houston Rockets, it's certainly not out of the realm of possibilities. With Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun up for rookie contract extensions, or restricted free agency, moves could come at any time.
Houston has a roster that needs a bit of consolidating in coming seasons, and it could start as soon as this year.
In a recent three-team trade proposal from ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, the Rockets help two other teams facilitate a move. The LA Clippers are in need of moves after losing Paul George to the open market and the Brooklyn Nets hit the reset button. The two sides can help each other, though they'll need the Rockets' help to make things work in this scenario.
The Clippers receive veteran forward Dorian Finney-Smith from the Nets, while Brooklyn receives Bones Hyland (Clippers), Jock Landale (Rockets) and an unprotected 2030 first-round pick from the Clippers.
In short, the Clippers got a win-now forward to pair with James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, with the Nets getting a young, high-potential guard and expiring contract along with a first-round pick.
The Rockets return P.J. Tucker, a former forward during the team's last era of playoff runs, led by Harden, would add a veteran defender to Ime Udoka's system. The team would also be getting a leader both on and off the court.
It doesn't necessarily move any needles, as it's essentially a Landale for Tucker swap, though it'd come down to which of those two players the club would rather have. Both are on expiring contracts, too.
