NBA Mock Trade: Rockets Trade for Coveted Wing
The Rockets are finally in the position they’ve strived for in its rebuild.
At 25-12, they sit at No. 2 in the Western Conference, with a 1.5-game lead over the Memphis Grizzlies after their head-to-head win on Thursday.
Still, the team can stand to improve with further development of its young core, as well as upgrading with its cache of future draft assets.
The first will happen naturally, but the Houston front office can look to the trade market for the second.
Here’s a mock trade that could benefit both the Rockets and Brooklyn Nets:
Rockets get: Cameron Johnson
Grizzlies get: Dillon Brooks, 2025 Rockets FRP, 2027 Suns FRP
In this deal, the Rockets trade veteran forward Dillon Brooks and two first round picks in order to nab wing Cameron Johnson from Brooklyn.
The core of this deal is built around helping the Rockets upgrade its offense, while meeting the reported asking price for Johnson of two first round picks for the Brooklyn Nets.
As it stands now, the Rockets rank No. 3 in defensive rating in the league, a huge reason they’ve earned the No. 2 spot in the West so far. Its offense, though, sits at No. 11 — a perfectly respectable ranking, but not one that’s typically conducive to true contention.
With the emergence of guard Amen Thompson in the starting lineup, Johnson’s offensive skillset — mostly highlighted by his 44% 3-point shooting on over six attempts per game — could be a boon to the team’s net rating, opposed to Brooks.
While Brooks has been exactly what Houston has needed to kickstart its rebuild, it could evaluate its options in becoming a more complete team by trading his salary.
On Brooklyn’s end, they could use Brooks similarly to help their upcoming young players, and also get two draft selections to take chances on.
