The NBA's coronavirus suspension is now in its second month, and the league office has yet to announce a target return date for the 2019-20 season. But Adam Silver and Co. remain active in planning a potential resumption of play.

The league office is currently preparing a 25-day, "back-to-basketball plan," according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst. Individual workouts would last 11 days under the NBA's potential plan, and teams would then come together for a 14-day training camp. , per Windhorst. If parts of the nation begin to re-open, the NBA could begin a four-week program to resume the 2019-20 season.

"In talking to executives and trainers around the league, what they’re looking at is a 25-day return to basketball window," Windhorst said on ESPN on Sunday. "An 11-day series of individual workouts. ...and then hopefully, if the clearance comes that they can play five-on-five basketball, a 14-day training camp."

"So as you hope for the country to heal and the virus to get better, look for at least about a three-and-a-half to four-week return date before you’d ever get back to games."

The NBA has reportedly explored a slate of plans for resuming games, including a potential quarantined playoffs in Las Vegas. The league could also alter its schedule upon a return to play, with the possibility of a canceled regular season and shortened playoffs both on the table. Labor Day weekend is the league's prefered end date for the 2019-20 season, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Rockets currently sit No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24. They are slated to face the Nuggets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.