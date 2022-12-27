NBA Power Rankings: Rockets Falling After Losing Streak?

The Houston Rockets snapped a five-game losing streak against the Chicago Bulls. But how much did losing affect their position in the power rankings?

The Houston Rockets' up-and-down season is in full swing.

After winning four of six, the Rockets lost five straight before last night's streak-snapping win against the Chicago Bulls.

Their recent downswing cost the Rockets two places in the Rookie Wire's latest power rankings. Houston dropped from No. 25 to 27, but Jabari Smith Jr.'s performance against the Dallas Mavericks from Friday's game earned praise.

"Rookie Jabari Smith Jr. produced a career-high 24 points and 10 rebounds during their last time out, though," Rookie Wire's Cody Taylor writes. "He is one of three rookies with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in a game this season."

Win, lose or draw, development from the Rockets' young players will always be seen as a positive, and Smith has picked up the pace after a slow start. Should he be able to continue showing flashes, a spot on the All-Rookie First Team isn't out of the question and the Rockets will be able to have more confidence that their No. 3 overall pick from this year's draft can be a huge part of their future.

Smith and the Rockets are back in action tonight against the Boston Celtics on the road before visiting the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday and hosting the New York Knicks on New Year's Eve.

