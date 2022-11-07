NBA Power Rankings: Rockets Remain Last?

The Houston Rockets are in the midst of a six-game losing streak and haven't shown much progress in trying to win these early-season contests.

The schedule has been treacherous, playing 10 of their first 13 games on the road, where they haven't been able to get a win this season.

Considering the team's last win came two weeks ago, the Rockets are slotted in the 30th position for the second week in a row in Sports Illustrated's power rankings.

Here's a look at what SI had to say about the Rockets ...

Houston’s problems continued with an 0–3 week that brought their losing streak to six games—that’s more losses than half the league has for the season. No matter the type of game, the Rockets can’t seem to come out on top. They dropped an extremely low-scoring game against the Clippers and a shootout a few days later to the Timberwolves. Houston is on the road this entire week as its four-game trip continues.

If the Rockets want to grab their first road win of the season this week, they have to shoot better than their league-worst 49.1 true shooting percentage.

The schedule doesn't get much easier for the Rockets, who face the Orlando Magic, Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans this week on the road.

