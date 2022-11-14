NBA Power Rankings: Rockets Struggle With Tough Schedule

The Houston Rockets host the Los Angeles Clippers tonight at the Toyota Center for the second time this season.

It's also only the fourth time the Rockets will play at home in 14 games this year, the fewest in the NBA this season.

The Rockets just completed a four-game road trip that saw them beat the Orlando Magic, but lose to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans.

In each of the losses, the Rockets had opportunities to play better, but they were ultimately thwarted by better teams who played more consistently. Maybe if the Rockets found some rhythm at home, they could turn that into some wins.

The team's difficult schedule has given them some reprieve in this week's power rankings from The Athletic, moving them up from No. 30 to No. 28.

"I don’t think we have to make too much out of the Rockets losing because that’s the design of this team," The Athletic writes. "They’ve had one of the toughest schedules in the NBA, which compounds the losses and the blowout losses. Just want to see them get Jalen Green on track and help Jabari Smith Jr. find some easy buckets to get his confidence going."

This week, the Rockets play the Clippers (Mon.), Dallas Mavericks (Wed.), Indiana Pacers (Fri.) and Golden State Warriors (Sun.).

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

