NBA Power Rankings: Rockets Take Step Back After Road Trip
The Houston Rockets didn't have the smoothest time in California, winning just one of their three games on the west coast.
The team's two losses to the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors pushed them back three spots in The Athletic's NBA power rankings. The Rockets now sit at No. 6 after moving all the way up to No. 3 last week.
"Going to a Rockets game is signing up for clanks. While Houston is 27th in field goal percentage at 43.9 percent, its defense holds teams to an even nastier 43.3 percent mark. Only the Thunder hold teams to a lower field goal percentage. Center Alperen Şengün has improved as a rim protector, averaging a career-best 1.1 blocks per game and holding foes to a 58.4 percent mark at the rim, compared to 61.1 percent last season," The Athletic's Law Murray writes.
The five teams that ranked ahead of the Rockets were the Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.
In order for the Rockets to move higher in the power rankings, they need to beat the Warriors in the NBA Cup semifinal matchup tomorrow. It gives the Rockets a chance to get the bad taste in their mouth from last week and punch a ticket to Las Vegas for the first time in franchise history.
