Inside The Rockets

NBA Power Rankings: Rockets Take Step Back After Road Trip

The Houston Rockets went 1-2 on their road trip. Where are they in the NBA power rankings?

Jeremy Brener

Dec 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) reacts after a basket during the second quarter against the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) reacts after a basket during the second quarter against the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets didn't have the smoothest time in California, winning just one of their three games on the west coast.

The team's two losses to the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors pushed them back three spots in The Athletic's NBA power rankings. The Rockets now sit at No. 6 after moving all the way up to No. 3 last week.

"Going to a Rockets game is signing up for clanks. While Houston is 27th in field goal percentage at 43.9 percent, its defense holds teams to an even nastier 43.3 percent mark. Only the Thunder hold teams to a lower field goal percentage. Center Alperen Şengün has improved as a rim protector, averaging a career-best 1.1 blocks per game and holding foes to a 58.4 percent mark at the rim, compared to 61.1 percent last season," The Athletic's Law Murray writes.

The five teams that ranked ahead of the Rockets were the Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.

In order for the Rockets to move higher in the power rankings, they need to beat the Warriors in the NBA Cup semifinal matchup tomorrow. It gives the Rockets a chance to get the bad taste in their mouth from last week and punch a ticket to Las Vegas for the first time in franchise history.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News