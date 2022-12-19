NBA Power Rankings: Rocky Rockets Slipping After Losses?

The Houston Rockets have been up-and-down as of late. Where does that put them in this week's power rankings?

The Houston Rockets are coming down from a major high after wins against the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns within less than 10 days.

The Rockets continued their season-long, seven-game homestand with losses to the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers where the team looked competitive, but it was ultimately not enough to come out on top.

The losses are a big reason why the Rockets fell one spot in this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated. After sitting at No. 26 last week, the Rockets are now at 27.

"The short list of teams the Rockets have beaten this season is a who’s who of the NBA’s best," SI writes. "Just last week, Houston defeated Phoenix, again, days after a win against Milwaukee. Jalen Green’s 26 points lifted his team to a 14-point win over the Devin Booker–less Suns, which marked the second time all season the Rockets won back-to-back games. They closed out the week with losses to the Heat and Trail Blazers, and their seven-game homestand continues against the Spurs, Magic and Mavericks in the coming days."

The Rockets hope to return to their winning ways at home this week with the San Antonio Spurs (Mon.), Orlando Magic (Wed.) and Dallas Mavericks (Fri.) coming to Toyota Center.

