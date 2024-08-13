NBA Star Guard Shares More Praise Of Houston Rockets' Reed Sheppard
The Houston Rockets are in for a fun, defining season. With cap flexibility and the opportunity to make roster upgrades, via trade, Houston might finally be able to get back into the postseason for the first time since the 2019-20 NBA season.
The club, which posted a 19-win improvement and 41-41 record a season ago, added Reed Sheppard to a rising team, which also has veterans such as Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, which should help the Rockets in pursuit of a playoff spot.
Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young has been an adamant believer in Sheppard, which began while the Rockets guard was shining in Las Vegas Summer League earlier this summer.
Now, Young has doubled down on his praise, which came during an appearance on "Podcast P," Paul George's podcast, as noted by Chris Gorman on X.
"Reed [Sheppard]... is gonna be a hell of an NBA player," Young noted during a conversation with George.
While Houston has a strong starting guard duo in Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green, Sheppard has a big opportunity to make an impact in year one of his NBA career. Having averaged 20 points per game in Las Vegas, the Kentucky product will be able to help elevate the offense in his sixth-man role.
Now, a sixth-man role is nothing new for Sheppard, as he primarily came off the bench during his lone season in Lexington. His shot-making and playmaking abilities will help patch holes the Rockets dealt with a season ago, and he'll use a strong first season to set up a potentially promising career in Houston.
Young, a former high-lottery pick himself, also happens to be a small guard who has used his offensive prowess to carve out a strong career as a star in the NBA. Sheppard is an incredible defensive playmaker, too, raising his already high ceiling in the league.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.