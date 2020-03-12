NBA Suspends Season Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

The NBA announced on Wednesday that it is suspending the 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Commissioner Adam Silver and the league office's decision came on Tuesday night after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. Players for the Thunder and Jazz are being quarantined and tested in their respective locker rooms.

"The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight's scheduled games until further notice," the NBA said in a statement. "The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."

The league announced on Wednesday afternoon that it was planning to still hold games, but not allow fans in the arena due to the coronavirus.

The Rockets outlined their policies for combating the coronavirus on Tuesday. Team president Tad Brown said the Rockets added sanitation stations and increased health-related signage at the Toyota Center to limit the spread of the virus.

"We’ve not only put sanitization stations on the main concourse and upper concourses, we’ve increased our signage, making sure fans understand proper hygiene practices as relayed by health and league professionals," Brown told the media on Tuesday. “We’ve been working with our services staff to make sure we reiterate to customers and fans who may not be feeling well, please don’t come to the arena."

Houston was slated to play the Lakers in Los Angeles on Thursday. They will resume the season No. 5 in the Western Conference at 40–24, on pace for their fourth straight 50-win season.