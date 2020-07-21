NBA TV to Broadcast Rockets Scrimmages vs. Raptors, Grizzlies

The Rockets now have both their MVPs in Orlando, and Houston will face its first opponent in over four months on Friday as it squares off against Toronto in a scrimmage. For Rockets' fans who have satiated themselves with re-runs and YouTube clips since March, Friday's matchup will mark a true holiday. The resumption of the 2019-20 season is on the horizon.

Houston's scrimmage against the Raptors on Friday will be broadcast on NBA TV, beginning at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Rockets will also have their scrimmage against Memphis on July 26 broadcast on NBA TV. Fans can catch Houston's final scrimmage on July 28 via the Rockets website.

Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook is not expected to appear in Friday's scrimmage, though he should play in at least one of the two subsequent scrimmages, per head coach Mike D'Antoni. Westbrook and the rest of the Rockets should be fully up to game speed when they resume their regular season against the Mavericks on July 31.

"It's definitely exciting. To have one of the biggest pieces back, it's just huge for our team and continuing to build on that chemistry," Rockets guard Austin Rivers told the media in a Zoom call on Monday. "Everybody is looking good, feeling good, and [Westbrook] is that last piece."

The Rockets enter the NBA restart No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24. They are tied with Oklahoma City and one game back of the Jazz for the No. 4 seed. Houston has advanced out of the first round in four of the last five seasons, though the franchise hasn't reached the Finals since 1995.