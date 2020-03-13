The NBA Players Union issued a memo on Friday detailing a "doomsday provision" in the collective bargaining agreement amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The clause–known as a "Force Majeure Event–could free owners from "paying players a percentage of their salaries," in the event of a pandemic, natural disaster or war, per Wojnarowski.

Despite the doomsday provision, the league is unlikely to dock players' pay in the coming weeks. NBA players will reportedly receive their next paycheck on Sunday.

"Sources say that there's been no discussion among the league and NBPA about triggering that provision," Wojnarowski wrote on Friday.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced that the league's suspension will last at least 30 days due to the coronavirus outbreak, though there is no return date set. The 2019-20 season could potentially extend into August due to the extended layoff.

The league opted to suspend the season on Wednesday after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive, though the other 57 members of the organization that were tested received a negative result.

The Rockets enter the league's hiatus No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24. They will likely face the Lakers in Los Angeles whenever the league returns, though there is a chance the NBA alters or truncates its schedule upon its return.

Silver and the league office outlined its policies for the suspension on Thursday. Group practices and workouts will be prohibited, and trainers will only be able to contact players once per day.

NBA players are forced to remain in their home markets during the league's suspension.