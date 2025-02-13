New-Look Warriors Could Present Challenge for Houston Rockets
Tonight, the Houston Rockets will look to win their third-straight game, this time over the Golden State Warriors.
After losing six-straight games, Houston was finally able to get back in the win column against the Raptors, before finally returning to form against the Phoenix Suns just last night. Now, they’ll again look to Golden State, who could soon be vying for Houston’s place in the standings with a new look.
Houston has long struggled versus the Steph Curry-led Warriors, but finally exercised those demons with a 91-90 win back in mid-December. But the team restructured itself around adding star Jimmy Butler to the mix at the trade deadline, and now presents new challenges for the Rockets.
The Butler saga saw a whirlwind of an ending in Miami, but the 6-foot-7 forward has now landed firmly in Golden State on a new max contract. His fit alongside fellow Warriors in Curry and Draymond Green isn't a seamless one, but he's sure to add plenty in the ways of scoring, passing and some defense.
The Butler-era Warriors have won two of three games, beating the Bulls and Bucks before losing to a West rival in Dallas just last night.
Tonight’s challenge will be made even harder by the Houston Rockets’ injuries, which tonight features two talented forward in Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason, both of which could’ve been great defensive insurance against Butler.
Against the Suns last night, all five Rocket starters finished in double-digit scoring, with Amen Thompson securing a triple-double and the team’s All-Star center Alperen Sengun adding 17 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block.
The Warriors were likely to be without its older players due to tonight’s game being the second of a back-to-back, but in losing to Dallas, its possible the team could make one final push before All-Star break. As it stands now, only Jonathan Kuminga is listed on the team’s injury report for tonight.
Houston and Golden State tip off tonight at 7 p.m. CT.
