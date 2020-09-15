SI.com
InsideTheRockets
HomeGame DayFeaturesNews
Search

Report: Rockets Eye ‘Culture Reset’ After Mike D’Antoni Exit

Michael Shapiro

The last four seasons in Houston have marked one of the most successful stretches in franchise history, with former head coach Mike D’Antoni generating four straight playoff appearances alongside James Harden. But after another ugly playoff exit, the Rockets appear to be eyeing a new strategy in the next decade.

D’Antoni kicked off the first change to the Rockets on Sunday when he announced he will not be returning for a fifth season. And considering Houston’s personnel and contract situation, a new head coach could be the only new aspect of the organization in the ninth year of the Harden era. 

“The Rockets, meanwhile, now find themselves in a bit of quandary,” The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Kelly Iko wrote on Tuesday. “They have Harden and Westbrook on the books for massive money in these next three seasons [with player options in the final campaign], and will look to conduct a culture reset of sorts.”

So who exactly will be tabbed to lead Houston’s culture reset? There are no shortage of potential candidates. Clippers assistants Tyronn Lue and Sam Cassell have reportedly received interest from the Rockets, as has former Houston coach and current NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy. Houston’s next head coach will join an organization with championship expectations. Owner Tilman Fertitta will be making the most important decision of his brief tenure after D’Antoni’s departure.

It will be difficult for any new coach to top D’Antoni’s success in Houston. No team has won more regular-season games since 2016, and the Rockets were on pace to win 50 games for the fourth straight season in 2019-20 before the COVID-19 suspension. The expectations are clear. It’s now Finals or bust for the Rockets. The next head coach could be given a short leash, even in a crowded Western Conference.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tilman Fertitta Thanks D'Antoni After Departure From Rockets

Fertitta: "[D'Antoni] is a true professional and an amazing basketball mind."

Michael Shapiro

Sam Cassell, Tyronn Lue Among Candidates for Rockets Vacancy

Mike D'Antoni informed the Rockets on Sunday he will not return to the franchise after four seasons in Houston.

Michael Shapiro

Report: D'Antoni Informs Rockets He Won't Return as Coach

D'Antoni posted a 217–101 record in four seasons with the Rockets, reaching the playoffs in each season alongside James Harden.

Michael Shapiro

Report: Rockets 'Fully Intend' to Keep Morey After 2019-20

The Rockets have made the playoffs 10 times in 13 years since Morey took over as general manager in May 2007.

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook Struggles as Lakers Cruise Past Rockets

Westbrook finished Saturday night with just 10 points on 4-13 shooting as Houston dropped Game 5 vs. Los Angeles.

Michael Shapiro

James Harden Can't Save Rockets as Season Ends in Game 5 Loss

Harden led the Rockets with 30 points on 12-20 shooting, but the Lakers advanced to the Western Conference finals with a win in Game 5.

Michael Shapiro

Can James Harden Escape Lakers' Traps in Game 5?

Harden scored 21 points in Houston's Game 4 loss on Thursday as he finished the night 2-11 from the field.

Michael Shapiro

Danuel House Leaves Bubble After NBA Investigation

The NBA found that House had an unauthorized guest in his hotel room for "multiple hours," on Sept. 8.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Fall Flat as Lakers Take Commanding 3–1 Series Lead

The Rockets committed 16 turnovers and were outscored 19-2 in transition in Thursday's Game 4 loss.

Michael Shapiro

by

fsibeas

Report: 2020-21 Season Won’t Begin Before Christmas Day

The NBA reportedly intends to hold the 2020 draft on Nov. 18, but that date could be changed in the coming weeks.

Michael Shapiro