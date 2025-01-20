Inside The Rockets

Pistons vs. Rockets: Game Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch

The Houston Rockets are hosting the Detroit Pistons. Here's everything you need to know.

Nov 10, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) dunks the ball against the Detroit Pistons in the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are back at home this afternoon as they take on the Detroit Pistons, a team that has been in lockstep with them for the most part over the past few years.

In the 2021 NBA Draft, the Pistons and Rockets had the first two picks where Cade Cunningham went to Detroit and Jalen Green went to Houston. While both players struggled to start their careers for a number of reasons, each of them have now found their footing in Year 4 and are each having the best year in the NBA so far.

Then, in 2023, the Rockets and Pistons found themselves in back-to-back spots in the draft again, taking Amen and Ausar Thompson with the Nos. 4 and 5 picks. Amen has taken off for the Rockets, while Ausar is showing some promise after recently coming back from a blood clot injury.

Now, the twins are set to meet against one another for the first time in the starting lineup as long as Amen is cleared to play. He missed the last game due to calf tightness and his status is up in the air going into the matinee game.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.

Pistons vs. Rockets Information

  • Date: Monday, Jan. 20
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. CT
  • Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
  • TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
  Betting Odds

Pistons vs. Rockets Injury Report

Detroit Pistons

  • SG Jaden Ivey (OUT - leg)

Houston Rockets

  • PF Jabari Smith Jr. (OUT - broken hand)

Pistons vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups

Detroit Pistons

  • PG Cade Cunningham
  • SG Tim Hardaway Jr.
  • SF Ausar Thompson
  • PF Tobias Harris
  • C Jalen Duren

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Amen Thompson
  • C Alperen Sengun

