Rockets forward P.J. Tucker is likely to play against the Grizzlies on Tuesday despite suffering a shoulder "stinger" in Houston's win over the Timberwolves on Saturday, according to head coach Mike D'Antoni.

Tucker exited the Rockets' win in the first quarter after running into a Timberwolves' screen near the three-point line. The nine-year veteran laid on the floor for multiple minutes after the collision before being helped to the locker room by Houston's medical staff. Tucker's left arm was held straight as he walked to the locker room.

Tucker was diagnosed with a "stinger" in his shoulder, per the Rockets. D'Antoni was unconcerned about the injury postgame.

"[Tucker] seems to be OK. He should be fine," D'Antoni said at the Toyota Center in Houston. "Everybody thinks he'll be ready to go Tuesday."

Tucker will likely continue his streak of 202 consecutive regular games with the Rockets on Tuesday. Only Joe Ingles and Tobias Harris have longer active streaks. Tucker has become one of the NBA's true iron men over the last decade, missing just nine regular season games in the last eight seasons.

Tucker and the Rockets advanced to 26–12 with Saturday's victory. They enter Sunday fourth in the Western Conference, though they are just 0.5 games behind the Clippers for second place. Houston has won nine of its last 12 games, including four of its last five dating back to New Year's Eve.

Houston will face the Grizzlies in Memphis on Tuesday. Tip-off from the FedEx Forum is slated for 7 p.m. CT.