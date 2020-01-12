RocketsMaven
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

P.J. Tucker Likely to Play vs. Grizzlies After Suffering 'Stinger' in Shoulder

Michael Shapiro

Rockets forward P.J. Tucker is likely to play against the Grizzlies on Tuesday despite suffering a shoulder "stinger" in Houston's win over the Timberwolves on Saturday, according to head coach Mike D'Antoni.

Tucker exited the Rockets' win in the first quarter after running into a Timberwolves' screen near the three-point line. The nine-year veteran laid on the floor for multiple minutes after the collision before being helped to the locker room by Houston's medical staff. Tucker's left arm was held straight as he walked to the locker room. 

Tucker was diagnosed with a "stinger" in his shoulder, per the Rockets. D'Antoni was unconcerned about the injury postgame. 

"[Tucker] seems to be OK. He should be fine," D'Antoni said at the Toyota Center in Houston. "Everybody thinks he'll be ready to go Tuesday." 

Tucker will likely continue his streak of 202 consecutive regular games with the Rockets on Tuesday. Only Joe Ingles and Tobias Harris have longer active streaks. Tucker has become one of the NBA's true iron men over the last decade, missing just nine regular season games in the last eight seasons. 

Tucker and the Rockets advanced to 26–12 with Saturday's victory. They enter Sunday fourth in the Western Conference, though they are just 0.5 games behind the Clippers for second place. Houston has won nine of its last 12 games, including four of its last five dating back to New Year's Eve. 

Houston will face the Grizzlies in Memphis on Tuesday. Tip-off from the FedEx Forum is slated for 7 p.m. CT. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Isaiah Hartenstein, Rockets Smother Timberwolves

Hartenstein led all players with 15 rebounds, adding 17 points on 8-9 from the field.

Michael Shapiro

Harden Joins LeBron, KD in 20,000-Points Club

Harden is joined by LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony and Vince Carter in the 20,000-point club.

Michael Shapiro

James Harden on Track to Start All-Star Game

Harden has been an All-Star Game starter in each of the last three seasons.

Michael Shapiro

Harden, Young Post Historic 40-Point Triple-Doubles

Harden and Young became the first pair of opponents to record a 40-point triple-double in the same NBA game.

Michael Shapiro

by

rsamason

Westbrook: OKC 'Felt Like Home' in First Game Back

Westbrook led all scorers with 34 points in the Rockets' 113-92 loss.

Michael Shapiro

Harden Stumbles, Rockets Lose Despite Westbrook's 34

Russell Westbrook led all scorers with 34 points, while James Harden scored 17 points on 17 shots in Houston's 113-92 loss.

Michael Shapiro

Thunder Give Westbrook Touching Video Tribute

Westbrook was traded from the Thunder in July as the franchise leader.

Michael Shapiro

Harden Could Pass 20,000 Points in Thunder Matchup

Harden enters Thursday's contest in Oklahoma City with 19,973 career points.

Michael Shapiro

James Harden, Rockets Withstand Late Hawks Flurry

Harden led the Rockets with 39 points, but he made shot just 9-34 from the field and 4-20 from three in Houston's victory.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook Out vs. Hawks (Rest) Before OKC Return

Westbrook will sit on the first end of a back-to-back for the first time this season.

Michael Shapiro