The second half of Houston's blowout win over the Thunder on Saturday wasn't filled with thrilling moments, but there was one brief instance of fireworks. And unfortunately for the Rockets, the incident could cost them ahead of Game 6 against Oklahoma City.

Rockets forward P.J. Tucker and Thunder guard Dennis Schroder were both ejected in the third quarter on Saturday after Tucker took a shot to the groin as Schroder attempted to move around a screen. Tucker responded to the ill-placed punch with a minor headbutt of Schroder, and after review, both players were ejected. The discipline could continue after Saturday.

"The league is investigating that situation, and there could be further discipline coming Tucker’s way," The Athletic's Sam Amick wrote on Sunday. "The NBA’s longtime disciplinarian, executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe, was sitting front row when this all happened and was glued to his phone after the game was over."

Saturday didn't mark the first incident involving the Thunder and a Rockets player's groin. Houston was incensed in Game 3 as Chris Paul appeared to hit Ben McLemore below the belt, and Mike D'Antoni called for a flagrant foul to be assessed. Houston's head coach did not get his wish.

“I asked the referee to just go over and review it," D'Antoni said postgame. "He might have been right. I didn’t have it clear, but I know my guy got hit in a bad place with an elbow, so go look at it."

Tucker noted on Sunday he believed Schroder's shot was intentional, adding that Oklahoma City's point guard has not reached out with an apology. As for a potential suspension, Tucker said on Sunday he is unsure on what the ruling will be from the league office.

"The leagues gonna do what they do," Tucker said. "You never know with them.”

The Rockets will look to close out their first-round series against Oklahoma City with or without Tucker on Monday. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. CT.