InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
Game Day
Features
News

P.J. Tucker Responds to NBA Banning Tunnel Walk in Orlando

Michael Shapiro

P.J. Tucker isn't afraid to make an entrance. The Rockets' small-ball center has established himself as one of the league's premier fashion trendsetters in recent seasons, relishing the opportunity to show off his latest looks in pregame tunnel walks through NBA arenas. But there won't be any fashion shows before games in Orlando.

The NBA is effectively banning the fashionable tunnel walk for the remainder of the 2019-20 season, according to ESPN's Nick DePaula. The league's new protocol reportedly demands players come to games "in uniform and warm-ups when they arrive." Photographers will still be present when players enter the arena, though all players will be "outfitted in the same team-issued warm-ups," per DePaula.

Tucker addressed the alteration in NBA policy on Sunday.

"It just doesn't feel NBA to me," Tucker told DePaula. "It wasn't even about the tunnel walk, it was more about getting dressed up and going to work. To me, it's like a mindset, getting dressed and getting ready to go to my game. It puts me in the mindset that I'm ready to work and helps me find my focus."

The NBA's new policy could provide players with a sense of déjà vu in Orlando. Tucker compared the players arriving in warmups to his time as an AAU athlete before attending Texas from 2003-06.

"Getting dressed at the hotel now will feel like an AAU tournament," Tucker said. "It's AAU Nationals, it's the Nike Super Showcase and one of those [tournaments] that we used to play in back in the day. I'm not feeling it."

Tucker and the Rockets arrived in Orlando on Thursday before holding a pair of practices this weekend. Houston will hold a trio of scrimmages in the coming weeks before it resumes the 2019-20 season on July 31. Tip-off against the Mavericks is slated for 8 p.m. CT. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Inside James Harden's Training Sessions Before the NBA Restart

Trainer Justin Allen details James Harden's workout program during the NBA's COVID-19 suspension.

Michael Shapiro

by

DreamShake94

Report: Caboclo to Enter Eight-Day Quarantine After Violation

Caboclo will reportedly have to quarantine in his room for an additional eight days after leaving during the initial quarantine period.

Michael Shapiro

Eric Gordon 'Ready to Go' After COVID-19 Hiatus

Gordon missed 30 games in 2019-20 prior to the NBA's COVID-19 hiatus, shooting a career-worst 37% from the field.

Michael Shapiro

Tucker Stresses Defensive Communication Before NBA Restart

Tucker and the Rockets enter the NBA's restart in Orlando No. 16 in defensive rating.

Michael Shapiro

James Harden, Russell Westbrook to Join Rockets ‘In a Few Days’

Harden, Westbrook and Luc Mbah a Moute did not fly with the Rockets to Orlando on Thursday evening.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Commemorate Anniversary of Russell Westbrook Trade

The Rockets acquired Westbrook on July 11, 2019 in exchange for Chris Paul two first-round picks and two pick swaps.

Michael Shapiro

Ben McLemore, P.J. Tucker Adjust to Life in NBA Bubble

The Rockets arrived in Orlando on Thursday, with their first practice at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex set for Saturday afternoon.

Michael Shapiro

P.J. Tucker: 'I Want to Retire as a Houston Rocket'

Tucker has been with the Rockets since 2017-18, appearing in all 228 of Houston's regular season games.

Michael Shapiro

Harden, Westbrook Don’t Travel With Rockets to Orlando

The Rockets departed for Orlando on Thursday ahead of their first practice on Saturday.

Michael Shapiro

Mike D'Antoni Joins Rockets on Flight to Orlando

D'Antoni, 69, will be the second-oldest coach in Orlando behind Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.

Michael Shapiro