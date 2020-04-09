NBA players will still receive their full paychecks on April 15 despite the league's coronavirus suspension, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Players received their full paychecks on April 1 as well, though that could change in May. The NBA and Players Association are currently negotiating "a withholding of a percentage of players salaries per upcoming paycheck dates," according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The NBA could keep a percentage of salaries out of paychecks on May 1 and May 15 in accordance with the number of games canceled, per Wojnarowski.

Saturday marks the one-month anniversary of the NBA's coronavirus suspension. The league suspended play indefinitely on March 11, and a slate of players have since tested positive for COVID-19. Jazz stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were the first two players to test positive, followed by Celtics guard Marcus Smart and Nets forward Kevin Durant among others.

The NBA is getting creative as it explores avenues for a potential return to play. The league could hold all games in Las Vegas, and playoff series could be shortened. The regular season will likely be canceled if the NBA resumes the 2019-20 season.

Adam Silver and the league office would reportedly like to end the 2019-20 season by Labor Day weekend in an effort not to coincide with the football season, per Wojnarowski. Extending the 2019-20 season through the end of August would likely necessitate a change to the 2020-21 schedule, though no details on a potential plan for next season have been released.