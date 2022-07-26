Rockets LISTEN: How Much Should Kevin Porter Jr. Get Paid?

With the Houston Rockets offseason fully in bloom, the team can focus on the future. The next step? Extending Kevin Porter Jr.

According to The Athletic on Monday, both representatives are interested in an extension before the 2022-23 season. But what would be a fair extension for both parties?

In the 61 games played during the 2021-22 campaign, Porter averaged 15.6 points on a career-best 37.5 percent from 3-point range, 6.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds.

Porter's draft class of 2019 has seen several prominent players receive max extensions this off-season in Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and Darius Garland. Porter will not demand an extension worth over $200 million like his peers, but he is in line to receive a hefty pay raise.

Porter has shown in the past that he possesses All-Star potential. But there has been some skepticism on whether or not Porter will reach his potential in Houston.

Given his talents, the Rockets and Porter could work out a four-year extension worth $60 million, with a player option in the final year.

A contract of this caliber is fair to both parties. For the Rockets, it gives the organization flexibility to continue building their roster without dipping too much into their salary cap, and it's a team-friendly contract that is moveable should Porter's future becomes murky.

Porter is entering the final year of his rookie contract. If the Rockets cannot come to an extension agreement, Porter will become a restricted free agent in 2023.

On the latest episode of "The Dream Take," hosts Michael Brown and Jeremy Brener discuss whether Porter and the Rockets will agree to a contract extension before the season and how much money the fourth-year player could get paid.