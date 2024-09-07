Potential Rockets Trade Target Appears to Shade Current Team
New York Knicks All-Star Julius Randle recently to Instagram to post some interesting things on his story. The power forward reposted an X post claiming that the shops at Madison Square Garden were not selling his jerseys. He then followed it up with a quote saying, "The truth shall come to light."
Randle, now entering his sixth season in New York, will return from a dislocated shoulder he suffered in February. The three-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA player broke into stardom with the Knicks, averaging 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists.
Randle has garnered heavy criticism due to his lack of performance in the playoffs. In 15 playoff games with the Knicks, Randle's scoring has dipped to 17.1 points on 34.4% shooting. This has warranted trade rumors, and the Rockets have been labeled a potential suitor.
Houston has plenty of guard/wing depth, but they lack bigs. Randle is a bruiser who can space the floor and rebound, something the Rockets desperately need. Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report listed Randle as a top trade target for the Rockets, saying that head coach Ime Udoka could "expand his offensive playbook" with a frontcourt duo of Randle and Alperen Sengun.
Randle's trade value is unclear at the moment, because while his regular-season stats make him one of the NBA's premier players, his consistent playoff blunders say otherwise. This creates a wide spectrum of possibilities, with one being that Randle isn't traded at all. However, after these cryptic social media messages, he may be on his way out of New York.
