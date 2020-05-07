The Rockets plan to open their practice facility for individual workouts on May 18, according to USA Today's Mark Medina.

Houston originally intended to open its practice facility on May 8 as Texas eases restrictions amid the COVID-19 crisis. But the re-opening has been pushed back as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott delayed the opening of gyms throughout the state to May 18.

The NBA released a set of guidelines for the re-opening of practice facilities on April 27. No more than four players are permitted within a facility at one time, and coaches and staff members are not allowed to attend player workouts. Group workouts and scrimmages remain prohibited, per the league memo.

The opening of practice facilities isn't uniform across the NBA. The Blazers, Nuggets and Cavaliers plan to open their facilities on Friday, per The New York Times' Marc Stein. The Warriors, meanwhile, are forced to observe San Francisco's stay-at-home guidelines lasting until May 31.

The league is beginning to lift restrictions on the opening of facilities, though that doesn't mean a resumption of the 2019-20 season is imminent. No return date has been set by Adam Silver and the league office, and the NBA is continuing to explore contingencies for a potential quarantined playoffs. Las Vegas and Orlando have emerged as the leading candidates to host the potential postseason.

The Rockets currently sit No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24, on pace to reach the playoffs for the eighth straight season. Houston is slated to face the Nuggets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.