InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

Report: Rockets to Push Back Practice Facility Opening to May 18

Michael Shapiro

The Rockets plan to open their practice facility for individual workouts on May 18, according to USA Today's Mark Medina. 

Houston originally intended to open its practice facility on May 8 as Texas eases restrictions amid the COVID-19 crisis. But the re-opening has been pushed back as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott delayed the opening of gyms throughout the state to May 18. 

The NBA released a set of guidelines for the re-opening of practice facilities on April 27. No more than four players are permitted within a facility at one time, and coaches and staff members are not allowed to attend player workouts. Group workouts and scrimmages remain prohibited, per the league memo. 

The opening of practice facilities isn't uniform across the NBA. The Blazers, Nuggets and Cavaliers plan to open their facilities on Friday, per The New York Times' Marc Stein. The Warriors, meanwhile, are forced to observe San Francisco's stay-at-home guidelines lasting until May 31. 

The league is beginning to lift restrictions on the opening of facilities, though that doesn't mean a resumption of the 2019-20 season is imminent. No return date has been set by Adam Silver and the league office, and the NBA is continuing to explore contingencies for a potential quarantined playoffs. Las Vegas and Orlando have emerged as the leading candidates to host the potential postseason. 

The Rockets currently sit No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24, on pace to reach the playoffs for the eighth straight season. Houston is slated to face the Nuggets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Van Gundy Emerges as Rockets Head Coach Candidate

Van Gundy and former Bulls head coach Tom Thibodeau are candidates to lead the Rockets if Mike D'Antoni doesn't sign a new contract after 2019-20.

Michael Shapiro

by

sfbowman

How Will the Rockets Build Their Frontcourt in 2020-21?

Houston has a quintet of frontcourt players set to be free agents in 2020, including forwards Thabo Sefolosha, Bruno Caboclo and DeMarre Carroll.

Michael Shapiro

'The Jordan Rules' Author Details Rockets' Success vs. Bulls

'The Jordan Rules' author Sam Smith: "None of the centers they had could do anything with Hakeem [Olajuwon]. Houston just had great matchups all over the floor."

Michael Shapiro

Report: Rockets Have 'Strong Interest' in Tom Thibodeau

The Nets and Rockets could reportedly look to hire Thibodeau in the offseason, according to the New York Post's Marc Berman.

Michael Shapiro

NBA 'Concerned' For Older Coaches After COVID-19 Suspension

Coaches and staff members over 65 face a higher risk of contracting COVID-19, even if the NBA finishes its season in a quarantined environment

Michael Shapiro

Imagining a Houston Rockets Version of 'The Last Dance'

The Rockets have no shortage of seasons worth chronicling across the last 25 years.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Prepare to Open Practice Facility Amid COVID-19 Hiatus

Rockets CEO Tad Brown: “Routine is everything for top athletes. The opportunity to come back and help with that will help a lot.”

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA Looks to Avoid Asymptomatic COVID-19 Tests

The NBA said issuing asymptomatic COVID-19 tests is, "not appropriate in the current public health environment."

Michael Shapiro

Fertitta: No Layoffs, Pay Cuts for Rockets Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Rockets owner Tilman Feritta: "We’ve had no pay cuts. We didn’t apply for any funds within the Rockets, governmental or anything.”

Michael Shapiro

Daryl Morey's Daughter Directs 'Woj Bomb' Documentary

Karen Morey's short film details the life of one of NBA's most prominent reporters.

Michael Shapiro