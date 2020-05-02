The NBA has not set a date for play to resume amid the COVID-19 crisis, but the league appears ready to take the next step toward a potential resumption of the 2019-20 season.

Team practice facilities could begin to open on May 8 in states that have begun to loosen their coronavirus restrictions, per a league memo released on April 27. And as Texas begins to re-open businesses and public spaces, the Rockets "fully expect," to open their practice facility next week.

"That's the plan," Rockets CEO Tad Brown said at a meeting with the media on Friday. "“We’re certainly expecting it, and we’ll provide the safest possible environment for our guys. We fully expect that next week is going to be a good step in that direction.”

The NBA has issued strict guidelines for the opening of practice facilities. No more than four players can be in a facility at one time, and group activity is prohibited. Head and assistant coaches are still barred from attending player workouts, per the league memo.

"Everybody I’ve spoken with, from the team level to the league level and our players and coaches, we’re all hopeful to get moving,” Brown said. "But we’re going to take it under the time frame that’s according to guidance from health professionals."

The league remains reticent to offer a timeline for a return to play, though a number of contingencies have been explored to complete the 2019-20 season. The rest of the season could be completed with every team in one city, and the playoffs could be trimmed to finish 2019-20 by the end of August.

The Rockets currently sit No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24. They are slated to face the Nuggets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.