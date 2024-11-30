Practice Report: Rockets Preparing for the OKC Thunder
The Houston Rockets have had a few days off since their back-to-back road wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers. They are currently second in the Western Conference. Their next opponent, the Oklahoma City Thunder, is currently a game and a half in front of them.
This will be the second time the Rockets face the Thunder this season. In their first meeting, the Thunder had a dominant second quarter, outscoring the Rockets 44-20, which helped them secure an easy 126-107 victory in Oklahoma City. Despite the Thunder becoming one of the best teams over the last two seasons, the Rockets have generally performed well against them.
The Rockets and Thunder have split the last twelve matchups and the four games they played against each other last season. The Rockets held a practice on Saturday morning to prepare for hosting the Thunder at the Toyota Center on Sunday evening.
After Saturday's practice, head coach Ime Udoka, Fred VanVleet, and Jabari Smith addressed the media. The team has recently recalled Cam Whitmore from the Rio Grande Valley Vipers; however, the Vipers will not play again until Monday.
When Whitmore was initially assigned to the Vipers, Udoka mentioned that the decision was made to provide him with more playing time, as the Rockets have a deep roster. A reporter from On SI asked Udoka if there might be a similar situation with Reed Sheppard, who has had inconsistent minutes this season.
Udoka says it is more about Whitmore's position than his play on the court. Whitmore is in a position where the Rockets probably have the most depth. The Rockets don't have as much depth in the backcourt, which is one reason he has stayed with the Rockets all season.
VanVleet addressed the media, highlighting Alperen Sengun's significance to the Rockets.
Sengun's defensive improvement has been one of the major reasons he has closed out more games this season than last. His offense has always been up to par, but now his defense is almost on the same level.
The Houston Rockets will host the first-place Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday as they look to inch closer to first place in the Western Conference.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.