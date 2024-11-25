Practice Report: Rockets Preparing for Timberwolves
The Houston Rockets are coming off a disappointing 104-98 loss to the Portland Trailblazers Saturday night at the Toyota Center. The Rockets came into that game one of the hottest teams in the NBA. Saturday was the second of two straight against the Blazers to end the Rocket's homestand.
Despite Saturday's disappointing loss, the Rockets maintain a record of 12-6, placing them third in the Western Conference and first in their division. With a day off before traveling to Minnesota to face the Timberwolves, the Rockets were able to hold a practice on Monday morning.
After the practice, the Rockets on SI heard from Ime Udoka and Fred VanVleet. After a solid start to the season, Jalen Green has struggled from the field the last several games. Rockets on SI asked Ime Udoka if he believes Green is getting the same shots he did early in the season.
Green began the season strongly on offense but has struggled with shooting in the last several games. In the loss to the Trail Blazers, he finished with a shooting record of 3 for 14. He missed practice today due to an illness he's been dealing with for several days. Dillon Brooks was also absent, but both players are expected to be available for tomorrow's game.
Udoka was also asked if VanVleet would be suspended, and Udoka gave a short and direct answer.
After today's practice, Fred VanVleet also spoke with the media about the end-game incident that saw him ejected with under five seconds left against the Trail Blazers.
After practice, the NBA announced that VanVleet was fined $50,000 for his actions during Saturday night's loss.
The Rockets are back in action Tuesday night as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third game of NBA Cup play.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.