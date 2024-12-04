Reed Sheppard Developing While Rockets Contend
Houston Rockets rookie Reed Sheppard isn't having the same experience as many of his fellow first-year players.
The No. 3 overall pick out of Kentucky is playing just under 12 minutes per game, mainly because the Rockets have eight men ahead of him in a rotation that has been healthy and successful to start the season.
"Out of 14 Rockets to play at least 30 minutes this season, Sheppard is the only one who did not finish last season in Houston. Sheppard, the third pick in the draft out of Kentucky, was the first American player and the first guard selected. He is getting a long leash to figure things out, but Sunday’s win against the Thunder was actually the first time in Sheppard’s 21-game NBA career that he attempted a free throw. I had been sitting on that one for a while — Sheppard’s first 20 NBA games resulted in a mustache and zero free-throw attempts! Yes, the Rockets are rapidly ascending. But they still have real room for improvement, and Sheppard figuring out how to score at the NBA level is part of it," The Athletic's Law Murray writes.
Even though the Rockets are competing for one of the top spots in the Western Conference, they still value Sheppard as an asset and prospect that can emerge into a really good player down the line.
He needs reps in order to get him going, and that could take some time for him to fully realize his potential. However, the Rockets know they have a strong player in Sheppard, so they are willing to be patient with him as he grows within the organization.
