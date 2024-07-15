Reed Sheppard Dominates in Rockets' Second-Straight Summer League Win
The Houston Rockets defeated the Washington Wizards 109-91 in the second set of summer league games in Las Vegas. In another convincing win for the Rockets, Reed Sheppard had another game in which he shot above 50% from the field.
Sheppard put up 22 points, six rebounds, seven assists, and an incredible five steals and one block.
Sheppard is doing all of the right things for Houston. It seems like he and Cam Whitmore are just having fun out there, each competing for Summer League MVP.
In his debut against the Lakers, Sheppard shot 9-of-17 and 4-of-6 from deep, however, yesterday he shot just 1-of-5 from beyond the arc. Despite his 3-point struggles against Washington, he was still able to do everything else right.
The ability to get to the rim when the shot isn't falling is what enamors scouts, despite the guard being 6-foot-1. Sheppard was showing flashes of Jalen Brunson's game in the way he got to the midrange and attacked the basket.
On the other side of the ball, Sheppard's quick bursts allowed him to pick off passes on the wing. He has the potential to be one of the best two-way players in the league based on these performances.
Of course, summer league games don't define you as a player, but Rockets fans can't help but get excited watching their rookie dominate consistently like this. Sheppard's Rookie of the Year odds should shoot up after these performances.
Only one Kentucky Wildcat has ever won the award, that being Karl-Anthony Towns after the 2015-2016 NBA season. With the way the No. 3 pick is playing, he just might come away with the award.
