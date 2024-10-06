Reed Sheppard Expected to Have 'Significant Role' in Rockets Rotation
It's time. Basketball is finally here. Well, the preseason at least.
Granted, we did just have Summer League play just a few months ago but that's not quite meaningful basketball.
And to be fair, the preseason isn't quite meaningful either but it means we're just one step closer to the regular season, which is obviously when the games count and will begin to matter.
The Houston Rockets' first preseason game will be on Monday against the Utah Jazz, followed by a match against the Oklahoma City Thunder, New Orleans Pelicans, and San Antonio Spurs.
The preseason could give fans a glimpse of what Rockets coach Ime Udoka's lineups might look like, depending on who plays well and is able to separate themselves from the pack.
According to Jasmyn Wimbush of CBS Sports, Rockets rookie Reed Sheppard should be someone to watch, as he could carve out a major role with the team in his debut NBA season.
"All eyes may be tuned to Reed Sheppard, who was selected third overall by the Rockets and could make an immediate impact on a team that figures to take developmental strides. If Sheppard can carry over his sharpshooting from Kentucky and solid performance at the Las Vegas Summer League (20 points and five assists per game), he should have a significant role in Houston's rotation."
Sheppard's shooting ability will certainly give the team a boost this season, and based on the Rockets' lack of depth at the point guard position, he figures to get substantial playing time.
