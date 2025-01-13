Reed Sheppard's Return Is Is All About Regaining Confidence
The Houston Rockets have always used the G League to give their players more time on the court. For almost twenty years, the Rockets' G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, has helped young players become better NBA players.
Everyone from Aaron Brooks to Clint Capela has used the G League to improve their skills. The latest example of this is Reed Sheppard, who recently spent the last three games with the Vipers.
In his first season with the Rockets, Sheppard has struggled to begin his rookie season. He was brought in to help the Rockets improve their bottom-tier 3-point shooting. Sheppard led the nation in his one season in college, shooting 52 percent from beyond the arc.
So far those numbers have not transferred to the NBA. Sheppard is only shooting 28 percent so far from 3-point range and 32 percent from the field. Sheppard had received multiple DNP's before going to the Vipers and it was obvious Sheppard had started to lose his confidence.
Since Sheppard's first game with the Vipers, where he scored a career-high 49 points, he has spoken about how he feels that his confidence is coming back. Sheppard told Rockets on SI that the extra time on the court and increased shots have helped build that confidence.
Coach Ime Udoka and Dillon Brooks echoed this same sentiment. Here is what Udoka and Brooks said about Sheppard getting his confidence back since returning to the Rockets.
“Aggressiveness, confidence,"
“It builds confidence when he comes back up here not to be shy let shots fly and play your game.”
It remains to be seen if Sheppard can bring his G League level of play to the NBA, but one thing is obvious, and that is Sheppard confidence is the highest it has been since he entered the NBA.
