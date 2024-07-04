Reed Sheppard's Toughness Led to Houston Rockets Fondness During 2024 NBA Draft
Shooting made Reed Sheppard a top prospect entering the 2024 NBA Draft. He played one season for the Kentucky Wildcats and produced the best 3-point shooting percentage in the nation by connecting on 52.1 percent of his shots while averaging 12.5 points in 33 games.
However, Sheppard became the Houston Rockets' top prospect due to his intangibles outside of his shooting. Coach Ime Udoka and general manager Rafael Stone grew fond of Sheppard based on his on-court toughness ahead of the draft.
"We had a dinner last night where we got to meet the family," Udoka said at Sheppard's introductory press conference on Tuesday. Stacey said it a few times: ‘You can’t be soft.’ I know he’s heard it his whole life. I heard it about five times last night. It’s something I know I don’t have to say to him. If he gets soft, I just have to call Mom."
During the 2023-24 season, Sheppard averaged 12.5 points and 4.5 assists in 33 career games with the Kentucky Wildcats. With the selection of Sheppard, the Rockets obtained the best shooting prospect, someone who could create more floor spacing.
However, the toughness he possesses coincides with Udoka's teachings as coach of the Rockets. Last season, several players revealed that Udoka's coaching and teachings did have a toughness. Yet, each young player, like Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green, showcased their growth.
