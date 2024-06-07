Relive 1994 NBA Finals Series Between Houston Rockets and New York Knicks
It's been 30 years since the Houston Rockets won their first NBA championship in franchise history. In a seven-game series against the New York Knicks in 1994, the Rockets took home the first of two Larry O'Brien trophies.
To pay homage to the first championship team, Space City Home Network (SCHN) will re-air the entire series. The game will coincide with the dates of its original airing. Game 1 of the 1994 NBA Finals will be broadcast Saturday night at 5 p.m. ct.
Winning the 1994 Finals against the Knicks was the pinnacle of Hakeem Olajuwon's season. He won the first of two Finals MVPs, as well as the regular-season MVP and his second consecutive Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Olajuwon led the Rockets to a then-franchise-best 58-24 regular-season record, averaging 27.3 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.7 blocks and 3.6 assists across 80 games. His play during the 93-94 season is regarded as one of the greatest in league history.
Olajuwon played 17 seasons for the Rockets and established himself as the greatest player in team history.
Following their 1994 battle, both the Rockets and the Knicks returned to the Finals, respectively. Houston recorded its second consecutive championship title the following year, winning four games against the Orlando Magic.
The Knicks returned to the Finals in 1999, but they lost in a sweep to the San Antonio Spurs. New York's final championship took place in 1973.
