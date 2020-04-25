We're now in the second month of the NBA's coronavirus suspension, but it appears as though the Rockets are ready to roll whenever games resume.

Russell Westbrook showed off his workout program following an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on April 21, and Rockets forward Robert Covington continued his workout routine in Katy, Texas on Thursday.

Covinvgton said he has stayed in shape during the league's hiatus, and he should be ready to play as soon as the NBA returns to play.

"It’s not going to take me long. I typically don’t get out of shape that easily," Covington told FOX 26's Mark Berman. "To have been a month and a half, almost, I still feel game ready. I still feel like I can go play my normal minutes. I might be more tired, and my recovery might be a little bit longer, but I still feel like I could do the same."

Covington's sentiment isn't shared throughout the league. Thunder point guard Chris Paul recently called for an extended training period before games resume after the suspension, urging the league to allow "at least" three or four weeks of preparation.

"I'm just letting you know–and I don't think the league would do it anyway–but if they were like, 'Hey, you got two weeks, and then we're going,' that's not going to happen," Paul said, per ESPN's Royce Young. "I get what we're dealing with right now, a lot of hypotheticals, but I don't know. ...This is the thing with having 450 players in the league and being in a situation like this, where some guys have access to weight rooms, some guys don't. Some guys have access to facilities where they can train or do this or can run."

Covington has averaged 32.6 minutes and 12.8 points per game in Houston in 2019-20, serving as a critical defensive anchor alongside P.J. Tucker. The Rockets are 8–5 with Covington and 40–24 on the season, currently sitting No. 6 in the Western Conference.

Houston is currently slated to face the Nuggets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.