Rockets Ability to Take Leap in 2024-25 Draws Skepticism
The Western Conference has long been regarded as the toughest conference in the NBA. Every year we see teams battle and scrap just to get a shot at the play-in tournament, not to mention the postseason.
And the competition increases year after year.
The Houston Rockets fell victim last season, as they failed to make the play-in tournament despite winning 41 games, making them the best 11 seed in NBA history. The Rockets largely decided to run it back, as many believe they would've had a better record and finish were it not for their sustained injuries.
But again, the West will be tougher, as the Memphis Grizzlies will be fully healthy, making them one of the better teams in the conference. The Golden State Warriors also figure to be better, following the addition of Buddy Hield- one of the league's best shooters, especially in recent history.
For this reason, the Rockets' ability to take a leap has come under question by Fadeaway World's Fran Leiva. His reasoning is below:
"The Houston Rockets enter the 2024-25 season with renewed optimism after a 19-game improvement last year, finishing 41-41 under head coach Ime Udoka. The signings of Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks added much-needed veteran leadership and defensive toughness. VanVleet, in particular, helped stabilize the young core of Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, while rookie Amen Thompson is emerging as a versatile playmaker.
Despite these improvements, the Rockets still face the challenge of competing in a stacked Western Conference. While their mix of youth and experience positions them for long-term success, it remains to be seen if they can crack the playoffs this season. Young players like Green and Jabari Smith Jr. will need to take significant steps forward for Houston to push into playoff contention. With Udoka at the helm, there’s hope that the Rockets can surprise teams, but it may take another season of development before they’re serious contenders."
The Rockets' ability to make the postseason will certainly hinge on their young guns, such as Jabari Smith Jr., Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and even Reed Sheppard, who could be thrown into a larger role than originally expected this season.
Only time will tell how far the Rockets will go.
