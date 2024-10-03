Rockets Again Picked to Make Play-In Tournament
The Houston Rockets have somewhat become the preseason Cinderella in the Western Conference for the upcoming 2024-25 season. They've been somewhat of a trending pick to make the playoffs, which seemed unimaginable less than a year ago.
However, the franchise is loaded with young talent that's now played in high stakes games, not to mention having a familiarity with coach Ime Udoka. And the front office/ownership has made it clear that the postseason is the goal.
According to Michael Saenz of Sir Charles in Charge, the Rockets will achieve this goal this year.
"My bold prediction for the Rockets is that they will make the NBA Play-In Tournament in the Western Conference this season. The Rockets quietly had a 19-win jump from the 2021-22 season to the 2022-23 campaign. They won 41 games last season and finished 11th in the West standings. I believe they could win 40-45 games this season and believe that will be enough to qualify for the Play-In Tournament.
If that does happen, it will mean the team's young core took a step forward or the Rockets made an in-season move to raise the ceiling for the team. Either way, it will result in Houston making a move up the West hierarchy.
To be perfectly honest, I'm excited to see it all unfold. Overlooked at times, the Rockets have one of the most intriguing young cores in the league. And if they begin to click this season, they could be quite fun to watch."
The franchise will be in store for a big season, for a number of different reasons, as Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, and Jabari Smith Jr. will all be vying to secure long-term extensions. If they each play up to their potential, Saenz's prediction could very well come true.
