Rockets' AJ Griffin: Player Profile
Houston Rockets forward A.J. Griffin recently shocked the basketball world when it was reported that he is considering stepping away from basketball. But, without too much speculation on his potential retirement, who is Griffin as a player?
Son of former NBA player and current coach Adrian Griffin, A.J. began his high school career at Ossining High School in Ossining, New York, where he played alongside future NBA player Obi Toppin. He later transferred to Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, New York. At Stepinac, Griffin quickly made a name for himself, leading his team to its first Catholic High School Athletic Association (CHSAA) Archdiocesan title since 1984 during his freshman year.
His sophomore season saw him form a formidable duo with R.J. Davis, averaging 20.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 3.5 blocks per game. Despite injuries in his junior and senior years, Griffin’s high school performance earned him a spot in the McDonald’s All-American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic.
Griffin committed to Duke University, where he played for one season before declaring for the NBA Draft. With the Blue Devils, he showcased his scoring ability and defensive prowess, averaging 10.4 points and 3.9 rebounds, while shooting 44.7% from deep. Griffin’s impressive shooting splits and college career solidified his status as a top NBA prospect.
In the 2022 NBA Draft, Griffin was selected 16th overall by the Atlanta Hawks. His rookie season saw him average 8.9 points per game, shooting 46.5% from the field. Despite a promising start, his second season was hampered by injuries and personal challenges, leading to a dip in stats and an eventual trade to the Houston Rockets.
As fans await what's next for him at just 21 years old, one can only hope that Griffin is happy and healthy, and that he can get back on the court soon and contribute to a promising Rockets team.
