Rockets' Alperen Sengun Continues to Shine

Alperen Sengun continues to have an impact for the Houston Rockets.

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun reacts after a dunk against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun reacts after a dunk against the Oklahoma City Thunder. / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun can sometimes get lost in the shuffle with how well he has been playing this season because his teammates have also grown a lot alongside him.

Amen Thompson has been stellar this season, and so has Jalen Green, but Sengun was an All-Star for the first time this year, and that's why Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes listed him as the team's Most Valuable Player.

"You can still question whether Sengün is a cornerstone or the kind of center (non-spacing, iffy in space on D) who can anchor a big-time postseason winner while acknowledging he was immensely productive. The fourth-year big man was Houston's lone All-Star, will finish second on the team in total points and ran away with the lead in rebounds and assists months ago," Hughes writes.

Every player in Houston's rotation is part of the reason why the team has been so successful this season, but it's hard to imagine that the Rockets would be No. 2 in the West without Sengun's heroics.

Sengun has found a way to use his size and skillset to his advantage, and his growth through his first four seasons in the league has been truly something to watch.

If Sengun continues to grow at the pace that he is at, the Rockets should be in great shape for a very long time.

