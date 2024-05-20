Rockets' Amen Thompson Shows Signs Of All-Star Potential?
Amen Thompson became the fifth player in four years to receive All-Rookie honors as a member of the Houston Rockets. Thompson was named to the NBA's All Second-Team Monday afternoon, joining Keyonte George (Utah Jazz), GG Jackson II (Memphis Grizzlies), Dereck Lively II (Dallas Mavericks) and Cason Wallace (Oklahoma City Thunder).
Receiving Second-Team honors is an impressive feat for the former OverTime Elite prospect the Rockets drafted with the No. 4 overall pick in 2023. However, the honor showcases the promising future Thompson has once he becomes a full-time starter.
Thompson secured his place due to the 23 games he played as a starter, in which he averaged 13.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.4 steals.
While starting in place of Fred VanVleet amid the Rockets' final game of the season, Thompson put on a show against the Los Angeles Clippers. He finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and three blocks to lead the Rockets to a 116-105 victory. Thompson's play inside Crypto.com Arena resulted in his first career triple-double.
Thompson fell short of Rookie of the Year and First-Team honors. However, each time he stepped onto the court, the rookie prospect showcased his potential as a future All-Star.
In 62 games during the 2023-24 season, Thompon averaged 9.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 22.4 minutes per game.
