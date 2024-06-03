Rockets and Trail Blazers to Make Blockbuster Trade?
The Houston Rockets are less than a month away from the 2024 NBA Draft. And with the No. 3 overall pick, the Rockets are in a position to make a significant move in hopes of revamping their roster for the 2024-25 season.
There are several moves the Rockets will be able to make. However, the latest from Bleacher Report may be the least realistic. Their trade idea had the Rockets sending the No. 3 pick, Dillon Brooks and Tari Eason to the Portland Trail Blazers. In exchange, the Rockets received Jerami Grant and the No. 14 overall pick.
"The Rockets don’t need a point guard or a center, but they do need more three-point volume than someone like Brandon Ingram provides. They also might not be quite ready to cough up the number of assets needed to snag a star like Donovan Mitchell.
"That possibility should have this front office’s attention, as consolidating some assets may be required sooner than later given how many up-and-comers Houston will eventually have to pay." — per Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley.
The Rockets will have a chance to add to their team this offseason, but departing from Brooks and Eason will not happen.
Brooks played an essential role in helping the Rockets finish the 2024-23 season with their first winning season since James Harden's jettison in 2021. Eason, despite missing nearly the entire season due to a leg injury, is still considered one of Houston's foundational cornerstones.
